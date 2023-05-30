Show You Care
Member of Solon American Legion Post takes part in national Taps Across America to honor veterans

By Cole Krutzfield
Updated: 1 hour ago
Solon, Iowa (KCRG) -Sarah Drea has been a part of the Solon post of the American Legion for years going back to her time as a junior auxiliary member.

She’s a member of the American Legion through her grandfather and great grandfather who both served in the army.

Today she and thousands of others across the United States honored their loved ones who served in the military.

Drea said “I have a deep love and respect for our servicemen and women for our veterans, I think for me it’s just a small way that I could show my appreciation by playing taps.”

Others who’ve had family members serve in the armed forces say that this tradition shows just how appreciated veterans are.

Tim Moore who is a member of The Sons of the America Legion said “My dad was a Vietnam vet my my grandfather was World War Two vet it makes you feel really really good that people are honoring those guys that that did sacrifice so much.”

Drea says people should always remember that freedom, comes at a cost.

She said “I want people to remember what Memorial Day is really about the respect and admiration that we all should have for people who are serving our country for people who didn’t get to come home because the freedoms that we we have every single day are because of them.”

