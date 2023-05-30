Man wanted in connection Eldora homicide in custody

ELDORA, Iowa (KCCI) - Police said a man wanted in connection to a homicide in Eldora has been arrested.

Nathan Bahr, 28, was taken into custody on Monday.

It comes after a woman was found dead at an Eldora home on May 26.

First responders were called to the 1400 block of 17th Avenue for a report of an unresponsive person at 5:45 a.m. Friday.

The woman’s name has not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

