Man wanted in connection Eldora homicide in custody
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ELDORA, Iowa (KCCI) - Police said a man wanted in connection to a homicide in Eldora has been arrested.
Nathan Bahr, 28, was taken into custody on Monday.
It comes after a woman was found dead at an Eldora home on May 26.
First responders were called to the 1400 block of 17th Avenue for a report of an unresponsive person at 5:45 a.m. Friday.
The woman’s name has not been released.
The investigation remains ongoing.
