Man wanted in connection Eldora homicide in custody

Nathan Cole Bahr, 28, was taken into custody on Monday in connection to a homicide in Eldora.
Nathan Cole Bahr, 28, was taken into custody on Monday in connection to a homicide in Eldora.(KCRG)
By KCCI
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ELDORA, Iowa (KCCI) - Police said a man wanted in connection to a homicide in Eldora has been arrested.

Nathan Bahr, 28, was taken into custody on Monday.

It comes after a woman was found dead at an Eldora home on May 26.

First responders were called to the 1400 block of 17th Avenue for a report of an unresponsive person at 5:45 a.m. Friday.

The woman’s name has not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

