Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

High school student shot, killed while playing basketball with friends

Police say a sixteen-year-old was shot and killed while playing basketball in New Haven on Memorial Day.
By Olivia Kalentek, Marcy Jones, Jay Kenney and Rob Polansky
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A 16-year-old was shot and killed while playing basketball in Connecticut on Memorial Day.

Police identified the victim as Mark Mulongo, a Hillhouse High School student.

The shooting happened near Reed Street and Shelton Avenue around 8:20 p.m. Monday.

A 16-year-old was shot and killed while playing basketball in New Haven on Memorial Day, according to police.

Police said Mark was outside playing basketball with his friends when he was struck by gunfire.

The teen was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital for medical treatment.

He died in the hospital as a result of his injuries, police said.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss of young life,” New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said. “Our detectives are working tirelessly to piece together the events that led to this tragedy. We are asking anyone who may have information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, to come forward and help us bring those responsible to justice.”

While police believe it was a targeted incident, they say the teen may not have been the intended victim.

Police say a sixteen-year-old was shot and killed while playing basketball in New Haven on Memorial Day.

Copyright 2023 WSFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Apartment building collapses in downtown Davenport, “some” unaccounted for
Crews put up fencing Sunday night following a partial building collapse in downtown Davenport.
Owner of Davenport apartment building that partially collapsed served with demolition order Monday
A man was seriously injured in an ATV crash in Linn County on Sunday night.
Man injured in Linn County ATV crash
Iowa City Police investigating fatal crash
Iowa City Police investigating fatal crash
Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Iowa Gov. Reynolds declares disaster proclamation following Davenport building collapse

Latest News

What steps you can take if you think you're losing your hearing
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, center, poses for a photo with audience members during a...
DeSantis kicks off presidential campaign in Iowa as he steps up criticism of Trump
President Joe Biden is shown with first lady Jill Biden and other family members after a...
Biden attends memorial Mass to mark 8 years since son Beau’s death from brain cancer
Graduating senior Trinity Sommer with her graduation cap message: Be Kind.
KCRG-TV9 Student of the Month makes a difference by being kind