Gov. Reynolds to send National Guard troops to Mexico border

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Governor Kim Reynolds authorized the deployment of 100 Iowa National Guard troops and 30 Department of Public Safety personnel to the U.S. southern border.

The National Guard troops are set to be deployed for 30 days in August. The Department of Public Safety personnel are set to deploy for 30 days in September.

“The crisis we are experiencing is a direct result of a dereliction of duty by President Biden. The consequences of an open border can be felt across the country as fentanyl and the cartels threaten our communities,” said Governor Kim Reynolds. ”While the White House chooses to do nothing, Republican Governors stand ready to protect our state’s interests.”

In June 2021, Gov. Reynolds approved sending nearly 30 Iowa State Patrol troopers to Texas. She stated that the law enforcement officials that were sent recovered drugs, illegal narcotics, and weapons that were smuggled over the border.

This new deployment is reportedly happening as part of a request by Texas Governor Greg Abbott “to help secure the border following the end of Title 42.”

