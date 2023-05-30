Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Friends, teammates remember Univ. of Dubuque student who drowned

Friends and teammates say they are still in shock after hearing a University of Dubuque student-athlete drowned this past weekend.
By KCCI
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCCI) - Friends and teammates say they are still in shock after hearing a University of Dubuque student-athlete drowned this past weekend.

Gbarjolo was on the track and field team at the University of Dubuque.

Before then, he ran for Valley High School in West Des Moines, winning a state championship and setting a state record that still stands today.

His teammates say he made an immediate impact with his hurdle skills, but what they’ll remember most is the time they spent off the track.

“Just countless memories up there, laughing watching basketball, him being a Nuggets fan, I’m a Lakers fan, and them sweeping us, the play fighting, it’s just, it’s crazy how all that was just a couple weeks ago,” Johnannan Frost, a friend of Urias, said.

Gjarbolo’s teammates say they have no doubt he will be watching over their team next season.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Apartment building collapses in downtown Davenport, “some” unaccounted for
Crews put up fencing Sunday night following a partial building collapse in downtown Davenport.
Owner of Davenport apartment building that partially collapsed served with demolition order Monday
A man was seriously injured in an ATV crash in Linn County on Sunday night.
Man injured in Linn County ATV crash
Iowa City Police investigating fatal crash
Iowa City Police investigating fatal crash
Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Iowa Gov. Reynolds declares disaster proclamation following Davenport building collapse

Latest News

The Czech National Cemetery was trim, tidy, and ready for visitors this Memorial Day. However,...
Volunteer dedicates hundreds of hours to cleaning up Czech National Cemetery
The final KCRG Student of the Month for this school year is Trinity Sommer.
Student of the Month: Trinity Sommer
Cresco man drowns at Airport Lake Park in New Hampton
Friends and teammates say they are still in shock after hearing a University of Dubuque...
Friends, teammates remembering Univ. of Dubuque student who drowned