Fatal incident occurs during Cedar Valley Motorsports Park drag race

Officials identified the driver as 74-year-old Gary McMann.(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DELAWARE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On May 28th, 2023, at approximately 10:32 pm, emergency crews responded to a report that a drag race car at Cedar Valley Motorsports Park had been involved in an accident.

Responders found and located a severely injured driver who was transported via ambulance to Regional Medical Center in Manchester where they were pronounced dead.

According to investigators, the drag race car had just finished a race, but the vehicle did not slow down or deploy its parachute. The vehicle continued through a sand trap safety area and left the dragstrip, flipping into an adjacent cornfield.

Officials identified the driver as 74-year-old Gary McMann.

The incident remains under investigation.

