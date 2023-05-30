Fatal incident occurs during Cedar Valley Motorsports Park drag race

DELAWARE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On May 28th, 2023, at approximately 10:32 pm, emergency crews responded to a report that a drag race car at Cedar Valley Motorsports Park had been involved in an accident.

Responders found and located a severely injured driver who was transported via ambulance to Regional Medical Center in Manchester where they were pronounced dead.

According to investigators, the drag race car had just finished a race, but the vehicle did not slow down or deploy its parachute. The vehicle continued through a sand trap safety area and left the dragstrip, flipping into an adjacent cornfield.

Officials identified the driver as 74-year-old Gary McMann.

The incident remains under investigation.

