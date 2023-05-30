Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Crash on I-380 involves Iowa State Patrol trooper

Investigators say the vehicle that hit the patrol car failed to reduce its speed in time. Both...
Investigators say the vehicle that hit the patrol car failed to reduce its speed in time. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage to them.(Marlon Hall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday evening, an Iowa State Patrol trooper was involved in a traffic accident on Interstate 380 near mile marker 24.

According to officials, the trooper was slowing and merging lanes in order to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle. However, the rear end of the trooper’s vehicle was struck by another vehicle moments after they activated their top emergency lights.

Investigators say the vehicle that hit the patrol car failed to reduce its speed in time. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage to them.

No one was reported injured, however, the trooper was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital as a precautionary measure.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Apartment building collapses in downtown Davenport, “some” unaccounted for
Crews put up fencing Sunday night following a partial building collapse in downtown Davenport.
Owner of Davenport apartment building that partially collapsed served with demolition order Monday
Cresco man drowns at Airport Lake Park in New Hampton
Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Iowa Gov. Reynolds declares disaster proclamation following Davenport building collapse
A man was seriously injured in an ATV crash in Linn County on Sunday night.
Man injured in Linn County ATV crash

Latest News

Victim in Eldora homicide had restraining order against man arrested Monday
On May 31st, 2023, parents and guardians will be able to apply for the state’s new ‘Students...
Registration for ‘Education Savings Account’ opens on Wednesday
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
U.S. Marshals arrest 37 fugitives in Cedar Rapids area
12th Avenue bridge is expected to remain closed during this period for construction work also.
2nd Street SE and 12th Avenue SE closed till fall for roundabout construction