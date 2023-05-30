Crash on I-380 involves Iowa State Patrol trooper

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday evening, an Iowa State Patrol trooper was involved in a traffic accident on Interstate 380 near mile marker 24.

According to officials, the trooper was slowing and merging lanes in order to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle. However, the rear end of the trooper’s vehicle was struck by another vehicle moments after they activated their top emergency lights.

Investigators say the vehicle that hit the patrol car failed to reduce its speed in time. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage to them.

No one was reported injured, however, the trooper was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital as a precautionary measure.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.