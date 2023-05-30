Show You Care
Cedar Rapids Police asking for public’s help in locating suspect

Police say the suspect is a white male who was last seen wearing a green shirt, khaki shorts,...
Police say the suspect is a white male who was last seen wearing a green shirt, khaki shorts, and a black hat.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 4:52 pm, Cedar Rapids Police spotted a man wanted for a warrant related to theft near the Hy-Vee on Oakland Road NE.

As officers tried to arrest the man, he took off running. Police are currently looking for the individual.

Police say the suspect is a white male who was last seen wearing a green shirt, khaki shorts, and a black hat.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

