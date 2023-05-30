Area nonprofit takes over several plots in Iowa City Community Garden to fight food insecurity

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Corridor Community Action Network now has several plots in the Iowa City Community Garden. Everything that will sprout from those areas will go towards people in need. It’s part of their latest project and aims to help fight food insecurity.

Para-educator and volunteer in her community, Taylor Moore knows firsthand how valuable just a bag of potatoes, or a stalk of celery can be to some households. That’s why she is spear-heading the project.

“A lot of people don’t realize how food insecure a town like Iowa City might be,” Moore told TV-9. “We want to help educate the community to grow food themselves in addition to having access without jumping through any loopholes.”

This isn’t the first time the organization is starting a project like this. In 2020 and 2021, they were able to grow fruits and vegetables at a separate garden plot and donate weekly bags to various local nonprofits. In 2022, they took a hiatus.

This year they are back, but looking for more volunteers.

“We need just the daily watering, weekly weeding volunteer work and that tends to be a little bit harder to get because it’s less exciting than getting things in the ground and being a part of the original establishment,” said Corridor Community Action Network Director, Mandi Remington.

Not only will volunteers be able to help their fellow community members, but anyone involved is also able to take what they need once the produce harvests.

“People can also give insight in what they want to see planted, what kind of foods they want to see. That’s what gets it on the table. That’s what gets it to people who need.”

