2nd Street SE and 12th Avenue SE closed till fall for roundabout construction

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, officials closed the intersection of 2nd Street SE and 12th Avenue SE to begin construction of a roundabout.

The intersection will be closed to all traffic, with detours directing drivers to use 3rd Street SE.

12th Avenue bridge is expected to remain closed during this period for construction work also.

Work is anticipated to last until early fall.

