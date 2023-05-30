12 Quad Cities gang members and associates indicted on federal charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - 12 individuals that were part of a criminal organization that engaged in a years-long pattern of violence, have been indicted on federal charges.

According to the indictment, 12 members of a criminal organization that was known by several names (”Arsenal Courts Posse” “Zone Fifth” “Fifth Street Mafia” “Rock Town Money Getters” “Money Team”) were arrested after engaging in acts of violence. Prosecutors say that the objectives of the organization were to “distribute controlled substances, obtain money and things of value, and earn and maintain respect in the Quad Cities.” Members and associates of the organization reportedly committed violent acts to achieve this, including murder and robbery.

The following individuals were charged:

Ricky Lee Childs, Jr., 38, is charged with racketeering conspiracy. As part of this investigation, he was previously charged with felon in possession of a firearm and sentenced to 110 months of imprisonment.1 Between both charges, he is facing a maximum sentence of 30 years of imprisonment.

Don Christopher White, Jr., 37, is charged with racketeering conspiracy and felon in possession of a firearm. As part of this investigation, White was previously charged with felon in possession of a firearm. White is facing a maximum sentence of 40 years of imprisonment.

Devell Carl Lewis, 35, is charged with racketeering conspiracy. He is facing a maximum sentence of 20 years of imprisonment. In addition, Lewis is scheduled to be sentenced in August 2023 on federal drug charges out of Rock Island, Illinois.

Deaguise Ramont Hall, 34, is charged with racketeering conspiracy. He is facing a maximum sentence of 20 years of imprisonment.

Simmeon Terrell Hall, 34, is charged with racketeering conspiracy. He is facing a maximum sentence of 20 years of imprisonment.

Brandon Deshane Branigan, 32, is charged with racketeering conspiracy. As part of this investigation, Branigan was previously charged with felon in possession of a firearm. Branigan is facing a maximum sentence of 30 years of imprisonment.

Rasheem Damonte Bogan, 31, is charged with racketeering conspiracy and felon in possession of a firearm. He is facing a maximum sentence of 30 years of imprisonment. In addition, Bogan is scheduled to be sentenced in August 2023 on federal drug charges out of Rock Island, Illinois.

Raheem Jacques Houston, 30, is charged with racketeering conspiracy and felon in possession of a firearm. He is facing a maximum sentence of 30 years of imprisonment. In addition, in August 2023, Houston is scheduled to be sentenced on federal drug charges out of Rock Island, Illinois.

Michael Linn Cross, 30, is charged with racketeering conspiracy. He is facing a maximum sentence of 20 years of imprisonment.

Lashawn D James Hensley, 30, is charged with racketeering conspiracy. He is facing a maximum sentence of 20 years of imprisonment.

Devante Atwell French, 29, is charged with racketeering conspiracy and felon in possession of a firearm. He is facing a maximum sentence of 30 years of imprisonment.

Timothy Justin Beaver, 28, is charged with racketeering conspiracy. He is facing a maximum sentence of 20 years of imprisonment

“The tremendous work of our investigators and federal partners delivered justice for those impacted by these violent crimes,” said Davenport Police Chief Jeffery Bladel. “These cases demonstrate, the outstanding partnership and collaboration between federal prosecutors and local law enforcement that has a long-term impact on the safety of our community. The Davenport Police Department is dedicated to the safety and wellbeing of our community and bringing those who commit violent crimes to justice.”

