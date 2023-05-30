Show You Care
1 dead, 5 injured in South Carolina shooting

Charleston County, South Carolina, deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and injured five others.
By Marissa Lute, Steven Ardary and Gray News staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting near a nightclub in the Hollywood area Monday night.

The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m., sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Knapp said deputies found one person inside a vehicle who was pronounced dead at the scene. The five injured people were taken to area hospitals with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, Knapp said.

About two hours before the shooting, deputies responded to a report of a large crowd in the area and found a neighborhood party, Knapp said.

No arrests have been made.

