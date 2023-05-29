Show You Care
Several people sustained minor injuries following Fairfax crash

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FAIRFAX, Iowa (KCRG) -Several people have minor injuries after a two vehicle accident in Fairfax Sunday afternoon. Officials say a Ford Escape turning from Highland avenue onto Williams Blvd failed to yield, and collided with a Toyota Rav 4. The driver of the Ford was cited for failure to yield.

Two minor passengers were checked out on the scene for pain. The driver of the Toyota was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

