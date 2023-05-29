Owner of Davenport apartment building that partially collapsed served with demolition order Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The owner of an apartment building that partially collapsed Sunday afternoon in downtown Davenport has been served with a notice and order for demolition, city officials said Monday.

“The property is currently being secured by a contractor on site this afternoon and demolition is expected to commence in the morning,” Sarah Ott, the city’s chief strategy officer, said in a media release.

“Due to the unstable condition of the property, and in the interest of public safety, residents will not be allowed back into the building. Residents who have been displaced can receive assistance through the Red Cross and Salvation Army.”

Residents who have been displaced can call the following:

Red Cross, 1-800-REDCROSS

Salvation Army, 100 Kirkwood Blvd., 563-324-4808. It is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday this week.

Ott said community members who would like to make donations to those in need can do so through the Quad Cities Community Foundation or through the Salvation Army.

The Quad Cities Community Foundation has opened the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery fund to assist residents who have been displaced.

Davenport Salvation Army will be assisting in the collection of donations for residents that have been displaced, Ott said. Donations may be dropped off at 4001 N. Brady St.

