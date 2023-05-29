Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Owner of Davenport apartment building that partially collapsed served with demolition order Monday

Crews put up fencing Sunday night following a partial building collapse in downtown Davenport.
Crews put up fencing Sunday night following a partial building collapse in downtown Davenport.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The owner of an apartment building that partially collapsed Sunday afternoon in downtown Davenport has been served with a notice and order for demolition, city officials said Monday.

“The property is currently being secured by a contractor on site this afternoon and demolition is expected to commence in the morning,” Sarah Ott, the city’s chief strategy officer, said in a media release.

“Due to the unstable condition of the property, and in the interest of public safety, residents will not be allowed back into the building. Residents who have been displaced can receive assistance through the Red Cross and Salvation Army.”

Residents who have been displaced can call the following:

  • Red Cross, 1-800-REDCROSS
  • Salvation Army, 100 Kirkwood Blvd., 563-324-4808. It is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday this week.

Ott said community members who would like to make donations to those in need can do so through the Quad Cities Community Foundation or through the Salvation Army.

The Quad Cities Community Foundation has opened the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery fund to assist residents who have been displaced.

Davenport Salvation Army will be assisting in the collection of donations for residents that have been displaced, Ott said. Donations may be dropped off at 4001 N. Brady St.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Apartment building collapses in downtown Davenport, “some” unaccounted for
Iowa City Police investigating fatal crash
Iowa City Police investigating fatal crash
Man seriously injured following boat crash
Man seriously injured following boat crash
Dunkerton man dead after a motorcycle crash in Dubuque County
Dunkerton man dead after a motorcycle crash in Dubuque County
Gov. Kim Reynolds signs a bill that would give stricter penalties to those dealing fentanyl...
Gov. Reynolds signs education reform law including ban on books, teaching of LGBTQ topics

Latest News

A man was seriously injured in an ATV crash in Linn County on Sunday night.
Man injured in Linn County ATV crash
Removing invasive species, trail work, and prescribed fire, those are just some of the jobs...
Working Iowa: Conservation Corps aims to restore resources & change lives
Firefighters responded to a barn fire in Prairieburg Monday morning.
Firefighters respond to barn fire in Prairieburg
A man has serous injuries after an ATV accident in Linn County.
Man seriously injured in Linn County ATV crash