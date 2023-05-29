Show You Care
One person seriously injured following Buchanan County crash

One person seriously injured following Buchanan County crash
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -One person is seriously injured after a driver failed to turn on a curve Saturday night in Buchanan County. Deputies responded to the crash around 7:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of 278th street. That’s west of Quasqueton.

Officials say the driver of a Lexus failed to turn with the road, crashed into a ditch, and then rolled. One of the people in the car was ejected in the crash. Officials say one person was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for serious injuries. The other person in the car was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

