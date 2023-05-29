Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

North Korea tells neighboring Japan it plans to launch satellite in coming days

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects what it says is the test-launch of Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea, on April 13, 2023. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified.(朝鮮通信社 | Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s coast guard said North Korea has notified it that it plans to launch a satellite in the coming days, which may be an attempt to put a military reconnaissance satellite into orbit.

Japan’s coast guard said the notice from North Korean waterway authorities said the launch window was from May 31 and June 11 and that the launch may affect waters in the Yellow Sea, East China Sea and east of the Philippines’ Luzon Island.

Japan’s coast guard issued a safety warning for ships that would be passing through the area during the launch window.

The prime minister’s office said Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has instructed officials to do their utmost to gather and analyze information related to the launch and inform people about it.

Pyongyang said early this month its first military spy satellite was ready for launch. Such a launch would use long-range missile technology banned by past U.N. Security Council resolutions.

North Korea’s past launches have demonstrated an ability to deliver a satellite into space, but there are questions about the satellite’s capability.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man seriously injured following boat crash
Man seriously injured following boat crash
A TV9 viewer from Dyersville said a surveillance camera caught a bear roaming through their...
Bear sighting in Dyersville
Gov. Kim Reynolds signs a bill that would give stricter penalties to those dealing fentanyl...
Gov. Reynolds signs education reform law including ban on books, teaching of LGBTQ topics
Iowa City Police investigating fatal crash
Iowa City Police investigating fatal crash
Singer Paul Cauthen was arrested while on tour in South Carolina, police said.
Country singer Paul Cauthen arrested while on tour

Latest News

One person seriously injured following Buchanan County crash
One person seriously injured following Buchanan County crash
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas on June 22,...
Fight still ahead for Texas’ Ken Paxton after historic impeachment deepens GOP divisions
The Diocese of Davenport received a report of inappropriate sexual behavior from the 1990s...
Diocese of Davenport removes priest from ministry after receiving report of inappropriate sexual behavior
Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Apartment building collapses in downtown Davenport