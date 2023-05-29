Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Man injured in Linn County ATV crash

A man has serous injuries after an ATV accident in Linn County.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was injured in an ATV crash in Linn County on Sunday night.

Crews responded to Sutton Road, just north of the Wapsipinicon River, at around 8:15 p.m.

Two 18-year-olds had been driving the ATV when one of them fell off the back. He was taken to a nearby hospital for serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Law enforcement said neither rider was wearing a helmet.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Apartment building collapses in downtown Davenport, “some” unaccounted for
Iowa City Police investigating fatal crash
Iowa City Police investigating fatal crash
Man seriously injured following boat crash
Man seriously injured following boat crash
Dunkerton man dead after a motorcycle crash in Dubuque County
Dunkerton man dead after a motorcycle crash in Dubuque County
Gov. Kim Reynolds signs a bill that would give stricter penalties to those dealing fentanyl...
Gov. Reynolds signs education reform law including ban on books, teaching of LGBTQ topics

Latest News

Crews put up fencing Sunday night following a partial building collapse in downtown Davenport.
Owner of Davenport apartment building that partially collapsed served with demolition order Monday
Removing invasive species, trail work, and prescribed fire, those are just some of the jobs...
Working Iowa: Conservation Corps aims to restore resources & change lives
Firefighters responded to a barn fire in Prairieburg Monday morning.
Firefighters respond to barn fire in Prairieburg
A man has serous injuries after an ATV accident in Linn County.
Man seriously injured in Linn County ATV crash