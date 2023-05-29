Man injured in Linn County ATV crash
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was injured in an ATV crash in Linn County on Sunday night.
Crews responded to Sutton Road, just north of the Wapsipinicon River, at around 8:15 p.m.
Two 18-year-olds had been driving the ATV when one of them fell off the back. He was taken to a nearby hospital for serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.
Law enforcement said neither rider was wearing a helmet.
