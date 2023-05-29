Firefighters respond to barn fire in Prairieburg

PRAIRIEBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters responded to a barn fire in Prairieburg Monday morning.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the 5600 block of Prairieburg Road at about 9:30 a.m.

The owners of the barn called first responders after noticing smoke coming from the barn. When first responders arrived, they said they found the barn fully engulfed in smoke and flames.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials said it was not suspicious in nature.

