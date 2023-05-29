Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Firefighter stabbed while fighting blazes along interstate

Austin Fire Department shift commander Eddie Martinez told the Austin American-Statesman that...
Austin Fire Department shift commander Eddie Martinez told the Austin American-Statesman that the firefighter’s injuries weren’t life-threatening.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas firefighter was stabbed in the thigh early Monday morning by a man accused of starting the multiple fires firefighters were putting out along Interstate 35 in Austin, authorities said.

Austin Fire Department shift commander Eddie Martinez told the Austin American-Statesman that the firefighter’s injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Martinez said the man accused of starting the fires had walked onto the interstate, and as firefighters tried to remove him from the roadway, he became agitated and stabbed the firefighter.

The fire department said on Twitter that the injured firefighter was treated at a hospital and released and that now “he’s home and doing ok.”

Fire officials say the suspect was arrested on the scene.

Authorities did not immediately say what object the firefighter was stabbed with.

Lanes on Interstate 35 near the incident were closed for a time but had reopened by 5:45 a.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Apartment building collapses in downtown Davenport, “some” unaccounted for
Iowa City Police investigating fatal crash
Iowa City Police investigating fatal crash
Man seriously injured following boat crash
Man seriously injured following boat crash
Dunkerton man dead after a motorcycle crash in Dubuque County
Dunkerton man dead after a motorcycle crash in Dubuque County
Gov. Kim Reynolds signs a bill that would give stricter penalties to those dealing fentanyl...
Gov. Reynolds signs education reform law including ban on books, teaching of LGBTQ topics

Latest News

FILE - Mage (8), with Javier Castellano aboard, wins the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby...
Horse racing authority calls for emergency summit with Churchill Downs in wake of 12 deaths
People walk among the headstones as they visit Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery on...
Biden marks Memorial Day lauding generations of fallen US troops who ‘dared all and gave all’
Crews put up fencing Sunday night following a partial building collapse in downtown Davenport.
Owner of Davenport apartment building that partially collapsed served with demolition order Monday
Make sure you're keeping your skin protected.
Common summer sunscreen mistakes