Dry and warm on this Memorial Day

By Jan Ryherd
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our Memorial Day ahead will, yet again, feature warmth and sunshine mixed with a few clouds.

It'll be warm and dry again today as we observe Memorial Day.
It'll be warm and dry again today as we observe Memorial Day.

Look for highs today to reach into the mid 80s. Dry weather continues throughout the week but much needed rain chances are possible by the week’s end. Tuesday through Thursday, we’ll warm into the upper 80s to around 90 with continued sunshine mixed with fair weather clouds.

Provided enough moisture, a weak system could bring the chance for some needed rain Friday into Saturday, though chances do remain low. Generally, dry and warm weather continues into the start of June.

It'll be a dry week but a small chance for rain does enter the forecast by Friday.
It'll be a dry week but a small chance for rain does enter the forecast by Friday.

