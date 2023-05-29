Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

A dry and hot workweek ahead

A dry and hot workweek ahead
By Hannah Messier
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Happy Memorial Day! We had a beautiful holiday afternoon with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the 80s.

Tonight & Tomorrow

Tonight temperatures will range from the mid 50s to the low 60s with a partly cloudy sky. Tuesday morning we’ll wake up to lots of sunshine and we’ll have a partly cloudy sky in the afternoon with highs slightly higher in the upper 80s and low 90s.

A dry and hot workweek ahead
A dry and hot workweek ahead(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Wednesday & Beyond

We’ll have highs in the upper 80s and low 90s through next weekend. The long-term forecast looks dry with only isolated showers and storms possible Friday, Saturday, and Tuesday of next week. If the dry weather pattern continues, we could see drought develop across Eastern Iowa. Cedar Rapids hasn’t seen more than a trace of rain since May 18th.

A dry and hot workweek ahead
A dry and hot workweek ahead(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Apartment building collapses in downtown Davenport, “some” unaccounted for
Iowa City Police investigating fatal crash
Iowa City Police investigating fatal crash
Man seriously injured following boat crash
Man seriously injured following boat crash
Dunkerton man dead after a motorcycle crash in Dubuque County
Dunkerton man dead after a motorcycle crash in Dubuque County
Gov. Kim Reynolds signs a bill that would give stricter penalties to those dealing fentanyl...
Gov. Reynolds signs education reform law including ban on books, teaching of LGBTQ topics

Latest News

A dry and hot workweek ahead
It'll be warm and dry again today as we observe Memorial Day.
Dry and warm on this Memorial Day
First Alert Forecast: Monday Afternoon, May 29th
First Alert Forecast