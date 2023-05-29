A dry and hot workweek ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Happy Memorial Day! We had a beautiful holiday afternoon with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the 80s.

Tonight & Tomorrow

Tonight temperatures will range from the mid 50s to the low 60s with a partly cloudy sky. Tuesday morning we’ll wake up to lots of sunshine and we’ll have a partly cloudy sky in the afternoon with highs slightly higher in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Wednesday & Beyond

We’ll have highs in the upper 80s and low 90s through next weekend. The long-term forecast looks dry with only isolated showers and storms possible Friday, Saturday, and Tuesday of next week. If the dry weather pattern continues, we could see drought develop across Eastern Iowa. Cedar Rapids hasn’t seen more than a trace of rain since May 18th.

