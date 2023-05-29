Diocese of Davenport removes priest from ministry after receiving report of inappropriate sexual behavior

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - The Diocese of Davenport received a report of inappropriate sexual behavior from the 1990s concerning Father John Stack. The alleged behavior occurred in Scott and Clinton County and the counties were notified in compliance with the Diocese’s Memorandum of Understanding with local law enforcement.

The case was referred back to the Diocese of Davenport for further investigation and possible canonical process. Father Stack has been removed from ministry while the Diocese investigates the allegation in compliance with with the Diocese’s Policies Relating to Sexual and Personal Behavior.

The Diocese of Davenport apologizes to all those who have been abused and continues to pray for them.

Below is a list of Father Stack’s assignments.

Holy Family in Davenport: June 1st, 1988 - July 2nd, 1990

All Saints in Keokuk: July 2nd, 1990 - May 13th, 1992

St Joseph in East Pleasant Plain: May 13th, 1992 - June 14th, 1993

St Frances Xavier Cabrini in Richland: May 13th, 1992 - June 14th, 1993

Samaritan Health Systems in Clinton: June 1st, 1994 - April 19th, 2013

The Alverno in Clinton: May 1st, 1996 - April 1st, 1997

Church of the Visitation in Camanche: October 7th, 1996 - July 1st, 2000

Sisters of St. Francis in Clinton: August 15th, 2000 - June 30th, 2004

Saint James in Toronto: January 30th, 2004 - July 1st, 2004

Sacred Heart in Oxford Junction: January 30th, 2004 - July 1st, 2004

Sacred Heart in Lost Nation: January 30th, 2004 - July 1st, 2004

Saint Patrick Church-Villa Nova in Charlotte: July 1st, 2004 - October 17th, 2005

Ss. Mary and Joseph in Sugar Creek: July 1st, 2004 - October 17th, 2005

Ss. Philip & James in Grand Mound: October 17th, 2005 - June 30th, 2006

St. Joseph in Dewitt: October 17th, 2005 - June 30th, 2006

St. Alphonsus in Mount Pleasant: December 6th, 2016 - July 1st, 2017

Jesus Christ Prince of Peace in Clinton: July 1st, 2017 - July 1st, 2022

Holy Family in Fort Madison: July 1st, 2022 - Present

St. Joseph in Montrose: July 1st, 2022- Present

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.