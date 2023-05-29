Show You Care
City of Solon asks residents to conserve water after well goes out of commission

City leaders in Solon are asking residents to conserve water after a well went out of...
City leaders in Solon are asking residents to conserve water after a well went out of commission on Sunday.(City of Solon)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - City leaders in Solon are asking residents to conserve water after a well went out of commission on Sunday.

In a Facebook post, city leaders said they have struggled to meet water demands until evening.

They’re recommending people wait until evening to water their grass to assure there will be an adequate water supply.

