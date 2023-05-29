Church promotes peace in Cedar Rapids neighborhood

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An annual summer tradition returned to the streets of a Cedar Rapids neighborhood Sunday afternoon. For a third year, the Wellington Heights Community Church hosted a “Peace Walk.”

Kids and their parents took to the streets of the Wellington Heights neighborhood with signs and shouts of “I am a peacemaker!”

According to Khloe Green, 8, peace is “when people get along with other people.”

According to Keeyon Carter, one of the pastors of Wellington Heights Community Church, getting out of your home and talking a walk with your neighbor is a simple way to make the world a smaller, friendlier, and yes, more peaceful place.

“We wanted to be a proponent of really highlighting those great values and great things that are going on in Wellington Heights,” said Carter.

The Wellington Heights Community Church started hosting Peace Walks in 2021. Since then, Carter said he’s seen these events bring about the unity that Green described: people getting along with other people.

“There’s unlikely people coming together. Whether black or white, Democrat, Republican, I’ve seen many things,” said Carter.

The people TV9 spoke to added a deliberate effort to create unity was especially meaningful for their neighborhood.

“This walk in itself is helping to create more of a unity. At Wellington Heights, we like to say ‘shalom,’ which is wholeness,” said Jenny Chadima, a member of the Wellington Heights Community Church.

“I think this neighborhood is a lot like all other neighborhoods, right? There’s room for improvement,” said Carter. “But there’s also flourishing— and oftentimes, in neighborhoods of diversity, that’s easy to point at the negative. But that’s the point of the Peace Walks.”

