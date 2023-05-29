Apartment building collapses in downtown Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Emergency crews responded late Sunday afternoon to downtown Davenport for a report of a building collapse.

City officials said fire and police responded around 4:55 p.m. Sunday to 324 Main Street.

As of 6:25 p.m., police, fire and Davenport Public Works remained on scene to secure the surrounding area and respond to the active incident, which included utility disconnection.

City officials are asking the public to avoid the downtown area.

Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church, 417 N. Main St., is serving as a reunification point.

Officials have not yet said if anyone was hurt.

Davenport Fire Chief Mike Carlsten and Mayor Mike Matson will provide an initial incident brief at 8 p.m.

