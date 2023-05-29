Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Apartment building collapses in downtown Davenport

Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown Davenport.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Emergency crews responded late Sunday afternoon to downtown Davenport for a report of a building collapse.

City officials said fire and police responded around 4:55 p.m. Sunday to 324 Main Street.

As of 6:25 p.m., police, fire and Davenport Public Works remained on scene to secure the surrounding area and respond to the active incident, which included utility disconnection.

City officials are asking the public to avoid the downtown area.

Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church, 417 N. Main St., is serving as a reunification point.

Officials have not yet said if anyone was hurt.

Davenport Fire Chief Mike Carlsten and Mayor Mike Matson will provide an initial incident brief at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man seriously injured following boat crash
Man seriously injured following boat crash
A TV9 viewer from Dyersville said a surveillance camera caught a bear roaming through their...
Bear sighting in Dyersville
Gov. Kim Reynolds signs a bill that would give stricter penalties to those dealing fentanyl...
Gov. Reynolds signs education reform law including ban on books, teaching of LGBTQ topics
Iowa City Police investigating fatal crash
Iowa City Police investigating fatal crash
Singer Paul Cauthen was arrested while on tour in South Carolina, police said.
Country singer Paul Cauthen arrested while on tour

Latest News

The Diocese of Davenport received a report of inappropriate sexual behavior from the 1990s...
Diocese of Davenport removes priest from ministry after receiving report of inappropriate sexual behavior
Iowa City Police investigating fatal crash
Iowa City Police investigating fatal crash
Dunkerton man dead after a motorcycle crash in Dubuque County
Dunkerton man dead after a motorcycle crash in Dubuque County
Jamie Pollard on sports wagering allegations: “They knew they couldn’t do it”
Jamie Pollard on sports wagering allegations: “They knew they couldn’t do it”