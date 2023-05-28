CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Eastern Iowans enjoyed another beautiful May day on Sunday with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures reaching the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tonight & Memorial Day

Tonight will be mild with a partly cloudy sky and lows dropping into the mid to upper 50s. We’ll wake up to a mostly sunny sky outside the window on Memorial Day and enjoy a partly cloudy sky in the afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Warm and partly cloudy on Memorial Day (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

The Workweek and Beyond

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be hot with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. While Friday and Saturday are still looking hot with highs in the upper 80s, it also looks like we could see isolated to scattered showers and storms.

