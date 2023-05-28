Show You Care
Thousands of exhausted South Sudanese head home, fleeing brutal conflict(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RENK, South Sudan (AP) — Tens of thousands of exhausted people are heading home to the world’s newest country, South Sudan, from a civil war in neighboring Sudan. That’s creating a bottleneck near the dusty border.

The international community and the government are rushing to help, worried about a prolonged conflict. Fighting between Sudan’s military and a rival militia killed at least 863 civilians before a seven-day ceasefire began Monday night. Many in South Sudan are concerned about what could happen if the fighting next door continues.

But the most immediate concern is the tens of thousands of South Sudanese returning with no idea how they’ll get to their towns and villages, many unable to afford the trip. Aid groups and the government are stretched for resources to help.

