Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

New hands-on exhibit opens at National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium

New hands-on exhibit opens at National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium
By Brian Tabick
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A new hands-on exhibit has opened at the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium, Popnology.

The exhibit showcases how science and technology have influenced pop culture and vice versa. Parents and kids had the chance to operate robotic arms, watch a 3D printer in action, and manipulate machines to make lights and sounds.

“I really liked learning about the 3D printer,” said Alexandria Perdue.

It wasn’t only a fun way to explore technology, but also how it has advanced over the years.

“It’s kind of fun to see some of this new technology and get to play around with it a bit,” said Tom Cassell.

“Technology isn’t something to be afraid of,” said National Mississippi River Museum Assistant Store Manager, Emily Bennett.

The exhibit showed popular movies like ET, the Star Wars series, and the DeLorean from Back to the Future.

“Pop culture really depends on technology and vice versa, technology also depends on pop culture,” she said.

Even if some were too young to understand all the pop references, this was a chance to get a hands-on look at science and technology and see how it might be used in the future.

“They can make a choice on how much to indulge as they get older,” said Perdue.

The exhibit will be at the National Mississippi River Museum until September 5th.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A TV9 viewer from Dyersville said a surveillance camera caught a bear roaming through their...
Bear sighting in Dyersville
Man seriously injured following boat crash
Man seriously injured following boat crash
Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta stands on the field before an NCAA college football game...
Univ. of Iowa Athletic Director Barta announces retirement
Accident at Mount Vernon Road and 29th Ave
Crash causes downed power line, road closure in Cedar Rapids
Eighty-three congregations in Iowa are leaving the United Methodist Church over disagreements...
83 Iowa congregations leaving United Methodist Church over LGBTQ issues

Latest News

As 18th Annual Downtown Farmers Market begins vendors feel sting of inflation
As 18th Annual Downtown Farmers Market begins vendors feel sting of inflation
West Branch man recovering after injury, tornado destroyed business
West Branch man recovering after injury, tornado destroyed business
Cedar Falls’ Mallavarapu and Sagers win 2A state doubles crown, beating defending champs from...
Cedar Falls’ Mallavarapu and Sagers win 2A state doubles crown, beating defending champs from Wash
Memorial Day Food Safety Basics are in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Memorial Day Food Safety Basics are in this Fareway Cooking Segment