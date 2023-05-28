Show You Care
Mount Vernon Home badly damaged in Friday night fire

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) -Mount Vernon firefighters say a home was badly damaged in a fire Friday night. Firefighters responded to 724 8th Avenue Northwest around 9:15 p.m. That’s near Cornell College’s campus.

There, firefighters say they found a single story home with heavy fire coming from a drive under garage. The owner of the home and his pet dog made it out safely before firefighters arrived. A pet cat died in the fire.

Firefighters say the home has heavy smoke and heat damage throughout. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

