Mount Vernon Home badly damaged in Friday night fire

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) -Mount Vernon firefighters say a home was badly damaged in a fire Friday night. Firefighters responded to 724 8th Avenue Northwest around 9:15 p.m. That’s near Cornell College’s campus.

There, firefighters say they found a single story home with heavy fire coming from a drive under garage. The owner of the home and his pet dog made it out safely before firefighters arrived. A pet cat died in the fire.

Firefighters say the home has heavy smoke and heat damage throughout. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.