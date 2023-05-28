Memorial Day Food Safety Basics are in this Fareway Cooking Segment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares some Memorial Day food safety basics in this week’s Fareway Cooking Segment.

We all know the basics of a healthy barbecue: choose lean meats, avoid mayo-based sides, and yes, liquid calories do count. But what about keeping those foods safe? Whether you’re entertaining a group or dining solo, practice the basic four rules of food safety.

Clean

Wash your hands, utensils and surfaces frequently to stop the spread of germs.

Separate

Keep raw meat separate from ready-to-eat foods in the refrigerator. Store raw meat at or near the bottom of your refrigerator, if possible, in case a package leaks. When preparing food, use separate cutting boards for ready-to-eat items (fruits, vegetables, breads, cheese) and meats. If you are short on cutting boards, prep all ready-to-eat items first.

Cook

Use a food thermometer to keep hot foods above 140°F to slow the spread of bacteria. Food thermometers not only keep food safe, but also help ensure the best quality.

Temps

Danger zone 40-140⁰F

Bacteria can double in as little as 20 minutes

Check slow cooker and warmer temperature settings

Crockpots 160 – 300⁰F depending on setting

Mini crockpots 160-170⁰F

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.