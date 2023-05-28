Show You Care
Man sustained minor injuries following Dubuque ATV accident

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning a Dubuque County Conservation Officer found an ATV rollover accident in the 1400 block of Circle Ridge Road. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office and Sherrill Ambulance also went to the scene.

Authorities discovered that 36-year-old Peter Schueller from Sherrill, Iowa had been traveling north on Circle Ridge Road when he lost control of the ATV and traveled off the road. Schueller was ejected and the ATV rolled over. Schueller was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries. The accident is under investigation.

