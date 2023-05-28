Show You Care
Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner receives the Iowa Police Association 2022 Law Enforcement Executive of the Year Award

(Linn County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner was the winner of the Iowa Police Association’s 2022 Law Enforcement Executive of the Year Award. Sheriff Gardner has been working with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office for 43 years and is now serving his 4th term as Sheriff.

Sheriff Gardner was presented the award at the Iowa Police Association’s annual Executive Leadership Training Conference awards banquet in Coralville Thursday night. Gardner was the first Sheriff to receive the Association’s award.

According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, to get the award, recipients need to have “outstanding and extraordinary professional service to the criminal justice system, the law enforcement profession, and the Iowa Police Chiefs Association, including long term contributions and commitment to law enforcement in Iowa.”

In response, Sheriff Gardner said, “I am humbled and honored to be selected for this award by police chiefs from across the state. This award means so much to me when you look at the professionalism and accomplishments of those who were presented the award before me.”

