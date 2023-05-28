Show You Care
Keister, Lorusso lead Maryland over Iowa 4-0 in Big Ten Tournament title game

(Source: MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Kevin Keister and Nick Lorusso hit fifth-inning home runs and Maryland used five pitchers in a four-hit 4-0 victory over Iowa in the championship game of the Big Ten Tournament on Sunday.

Reliever Kenny Lippman — the third pitcher of the game for top-seeded Maryland (41-19) — picked up his eighth win against one loss with three perfect innings. He struck out two.

The game was scoreless until the Terrapins broke through in the bottom of the fifth. Jacob Orr led off with a walk and Keister, the No. 9 hitter, followed with a two-run shot. Lorusso’s homer was a two-out solo shot to make it 3-0.

Eddie Hocopian doubled to lead off the bottom of the sixth and scored on a two-out single by Orr to complete the scoring.

Reliever Jack Whitlock (7-1) was saddled with his first loss for the third-seeded Hawkeyes (42-14), surrendering three runs on two hits and a walk in 2 1/3 innings.

Raider Tello had two of Iowa’s five hits. His double was the Hawkeyes only extra-base hit.

The Terrapins had just six hits but half of them went for extra bases.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

