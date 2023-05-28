Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Egypt unveils recently discovered ancient workshops, tombs in Saqqara necropolis

Egypt unveils recently discovered ancient workshops, tombs in Saqqara necropolis
Egypt unveils recently discovered ancient workshops, tombs in Saqqara necropolis(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian antiquities authorities have unveiled ancient workshops and tombs they say were discovered recently at a Pharaonic necropolis just outside the capital Cairo. The spaces were found in the sprawling necropolis of Saqqara, which is a part of Egypt’s ancient capital of Memphis, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The workshops had been used to mummify humans and sacred animals. The tombs, meanwhile, were for a top official and a priest from ancient Egypt.

In recent years, Egypt’s government has heavily promoted new archaeological finds to international media and diplomats. It hopes that such discoveries will help attract more tourists to the country.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A TV9 viewer from Dyersville said a surveillance camera caught a bear roaming through their...
Bear sighting in Dyersville
Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta stands on the field before an NCAA college football game...
Univ. of Iowa Athletic Director Barta announces retirement
Accident at Mount Vernon Road and 29th Ave
Crash causes downed power line, road closure in Cedar Rapids
Nathan Cole Bahr and a 2020 Gray Toyota Camry
Police searching for suspect connected to homicide in Eldora
Eighty-three congregations in Iowa are leaving the United Methodist Church over disagreements...
83 Iowa congregations leaving United Methodist Church over LGBTQ issues

Latest News

Cracks emerging in Europe's united front to battle climate change
Cracks emerging in Europe’s united front to battle climate change
Thousands of exhausted South Sudanese head home, fleeing brutal conflict
Thousands of exhausted South Sudanese head home, fleeing brutal conflict
President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., to discuss...
Biden, McCarthy speak on debt crisis, one GOP negotiator says ‘thorny issues’ remain
Mount Vernon Home badly damaged in Friday night fire
Mount Vernon Home badly damaged in Friday night fire