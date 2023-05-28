Dunkerton man dead after a motorcycle crash in Dubuque County
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -A Dunkerton man was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday morning in Dubuque County. It happened just before noon in the area of 24998 Ridge Road.
Officials said 58-year-old Douglas Stearns was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he lost control and crashed into a ditch. He was air lifted to an Iowa City hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
The crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.