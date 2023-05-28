Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Dunkerton man dead after a motorcycle crash in Dubuque County

Dunkerton man dead after a motorcycle crash in Dubuque County
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -A Dunkerton man was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday morning in Dubuque County. It happened just before noon in the area of 24998 Ridge Road.

Officials said 58-year-old Douglas Stearns was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he lost control and crashed into a ditch. He was air lifted to an Iowa City hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man seriously injured following boat crash
Man seriously injured following boat crash
A TV9 viewer from Dyersville said a surveillance camera caught a bear roaming through their...
Bear sighting in Dyersville
Gov. Kim Reynolds signs a bill that would give stricter penalties to those dealing fentanyl...
Gov. Reynolds signs education reform law including ban on books, teaching of LGBTQ topics
Iowa City Police investigating a fatal crash
Iowa City Police investigating fatal crash
Singer Paul Cauthen was arrested while on tour in South Carolina, police said.
Country singer Paul Cauthen arrested while on tour

Latest News

Jamie Pollard on sports wagering allegations: “They knew they couldn’t do it”
Jamie Pollard on sports wagering allegations: “They knew they couldn’t do it”
Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner receives the Iowa Police Association 2022 Law Enforcement...
Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner receives the Iowa Police Association 2022 Law Enforcement Executive of the Year Award
Venice police investigate bright green liquid in Grand Canal
Venice police investigate bright green liquid in Grand Canal
Farmers safeguard Iowa rivers
Iowa DNR shares water safety reminders for the holiday weekend