Cracks emerging in Europe’s united front to battle climate change

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has been at the forefront of the fight against climate change and the protection of nature for years. But it now finds itself under pressure from within to pause new environmental efforts amid fears they will hurt the economy.

With the next European Parliament elections set for 2024, some leaders and lawmakers are concerned about antagonizing workers and voters with new binding legislation and restrictive measures and are urging the 27-nation bloc to hit the brakes. Measures to extend protection to large swaths of land are a center of controversy.

