Cedar Rapids residents displaced after fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Residents of a Cedar Rapids home are displaced Sunday morning after a fire badly damaged their home. Crews were called to the 64 hundred block of Prairie Rose Circle Southwest around 11 p.m. Saturday night and arrived to find heavy fire on the corner of an attached garage. Authorities say the fire was extending to the home and the neighboring home.

They say the six occupants of the home and three pets were not injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

