Cedar Falls’ Mallavarapu and Sagers win 2A state doubles crown, beating defending champs from Wash

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Maya Mallavarapu and Maddie Sagers had some nail-biters, but didn’t drop a single set over the course of their championship run in Iowa City.

After a victory in set one, Washington’s team of Katelynn Kock and Kathryn Zylstra forced a 6-6 set tiebreaker in the second set, but the Tigers remained calm.

“We just took a lot of deep breaths and we just kept it positive,” Sagers said. “If we miss a ball that’s okay, every point is important.”

The two seniors have played together for years, but this year is the first as a Cedar Falls team.

“It’s just the best feeling ever,” said Mallavarapu. “Especially to win it with Maddie was so special.”

