Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Wonderful Weekend Weather

By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Memorial Day Weekend is upon us and the weather could not be nicer. Look for a gradual warming trend as highs top off in the lower to middle 80s Sunday and for Memorial Day.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

This means the weather will be good for all observances that are planned. Moving through the end of May and the beginning of June we continue to see warmer temperatures. Upper 80s and low 90s are expected with only a slight chance for some storms next Friday. Have a great day and a safe weekend.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A TV9 viewer from Dyersville said a surveillance camera caught a bear roaming through their...
Bear sighting in Dyersville
Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta stands on the field before an NCAA college football game...
Univ. of Iowa Athletic Director Barta announces retirement
Accident at Mount Vernon Road and 29th Ave
Crash causes downed power line, road closure in Cedar Rapids
Eighty-three congregations in Iowa are leaving the United Methodist Church over disagreements...
83 Iowa congregations leaving United Methodist Church over LGBTQ issues
I-380 Closure Near Evansdale
I-380 closure reopened after vehicle on fire near Evansdale

Latest News

KCRG First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Saturday, May 27, 2023
The holiday weekend looks fabulous to be outdoors.
Spectacular weather to be outdoors for the holiday weekend
First Alert Forecast
Our stretch of dry, sunny weather continues into the weekend and beyond.
First Alert Forecast: Friday Evening, May 26th