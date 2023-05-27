With final preparations underway the 18th Downtown Farmers Market set for big opening day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the more popular summer events in Eastern Iowa, the Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market, kicks off Saturday morning.

This year’s market will have one of the biggest footprints in its 18-year history. Approximately 200 vendors are expected to take part with an estimated 12,000 people expected to attend.

This year’s market is highlighting area non-profit groups and their efforts to reach more people.

Organizers say that the market provides a big boost to both vendors and businesses downtown.

Jenn Draper the Event Planner with the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance stated, ”Yeah I think it’s really exciting for us it’s a step in the right direction I think for the downtown in general we know that dollars that are spent locally returned locally more often almost up to three times.”

After next week The Downtown Farmers Market will run every other Saturday until August 19th.

The Downtown Farmers Market will accept EBT and SNAP food benefits at the information booth located at the intersection of 3rd Street and 3rd Avenue and will give tokens to spend at the market.

The festival will kick off at 7:30 am.

