CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We enjoyed a gorgeous start to the Memorial Day Weekend across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s along with plenty of sunshine.

Memorial Day Weekend Continues

Tonight, will be mild with lows in the 50s and some clouds moving in from the east. We’ll wake up to a mix of sun & clouds on Sunday morning and continue to have a partly cloudy sky Sunday afternoon with highs reaching the low to mid 80s. Our beautiful holiday weekend will continue on Monday with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

The warm and dry holiday weekend continues (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

The Workweek through Next Weekend

We’ll start the upcoming workweek with rising temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday and potentially the low 90s on Thursday. Most of the upcoming workweek looks dry, but there is a slight chance for some isolated to scattered showers Friday and into next weekend.

The warm and dry holiday weekend continues (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.