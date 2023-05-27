Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

The warm and dry holiday weekend continues

The warm and dry holiday weekend continues
By Hannah Messier
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We enjoyed a gorgeous start to the Memorial Day Weekend across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s along with plenty of sunshine.

Memorial Day Weekend Continues

Tonight, will be mild with lows in the 50s and some clouds moving in from the east. We’ll wake up to a mix of sun & clouds on Sunday morning and continue to have a partly cloudy sky Sunday afternoon with highs reaching the low to mid 80s. Our beautiful holiday weekend will continue on Monday with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

The warm and dry holiday weekend continues
The warm and dry holiday weekend continues(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

The Workweek through Next Weekend

We’ll start the upcoming workweek with rising temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday and potentially the low 90s on Thursday. Most of the upcoming workweek looks dry, but there is a slight chance for some isolated to scattered showers Friday and into next weekend.

The warm and dry holiday weekend continues
The warm and dry holiday weekend continues(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A TV9 viewer from Dyersville said a surveillance camera caught a bear roaming through their...
Bear sighting in Dyersville
Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta stands on the field before an NCAA college football game...
Univ. of Iowa Athletic Director Barta announces retirement
Accident at Mount Vernon Road and 29th Ave
Crash causes downed power line, road closure in Cedar Rapids
Eighty-three congregations in Iowa are leaving the United Methodist Church over disagreements...
83 Iowa congregations leaving United Methodist Church over LGBTQ issues
Nathan Cole Bahr and a 2020 Gray Toyota Camry
Police searching for suspect connected to homicide in Eldora

Latest News

The warm and dry holiday weekend continues
KCRG First Alert Forecast
Wonderful Weekend Weather
KCRG First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Saturday, May 27, 2023
The holiday weekend looks fabulous to be outdoors.
Spectacular weather to be outdoors for the holiday weekend