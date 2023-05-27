Man seriously injured following boat crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to a call reporting an injured boater just after 1:00 p.m. At the scene, they sent out three boats and searched upstream from Mohawk Park.

Authorities found the seriously injured boater downstream of the Highway 100 Bridge. Witnesses report that the man was the only person in the boat when the accident occurred. He struck a cement structure that was protruding above water at a high enough speed to injure himself and damage his boat. People who witnessed the accident helped get him to shore where the Cedar Rapids Fire Department provided aid. He was airlifted to a local hospital.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Conservation Officers, and medical airlift from the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics assisted the Cedar Rapids Fire Department with this incident. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

