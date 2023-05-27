Show You Care
Langenberg, three relievers lead Iowa past Michigan in Big Ten semifinal

By Chelsie Brown
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ty Langenberg allowed two hits in seven innings, three relievers finished the three-hit shutout, and Iowa advanced to the Big Ten Tournament championship game with a 5-0 victory over Michigan on Saturday.

Langenberg (6-3) struck out nine batters, walked two and hit one. He allowed one runner to reach second base — in the first inning.

Iowa will play either Maryland or Nebraska in the championship game on Sunday. The Hawkeyes have reached the championship game for the fifth time, last doing so in 2017 when they won for the first time.

After Langenberg finished the top of the seventh inning, the Hawkeyes scored three runs in the bottom half. Brennen Dorighi and Raider Tello delivered back-to-back RBI singles and Sam Hojnar added a sacrifice fly.

Leading 5-0, Iowa’s bullpen closed it out as Will Christophers, Chas Wheatley and Luke Llewellyn finished with two more scoreless innings. Llewelyn came on with two on and nobody out in the ninth and struck out all three batters he faced.

Iowa took a 1-0 lead in the third when Tello was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. The Hawkeyes added a run in the sixth when Michael Seegers scored on a triple by Kyle Huckstorf.

Five Michigan pitchers allowed only six hits, but they issued six walks and hit two batters. Starter Brandon Mann (0-1) took the loss.

