Four-run fifth inning powers Coe past Hiram College in game one of super regional

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Coe softball team beat Hiram College 5-0 in game one of a best-of-three series in their DIII NCAA Super Regional at Clark Field on Friday.

Kohawk pitcher Ellie Thurow went the distance, throwing a one-hitter and striking out four batters in her 14th win of the year.

Coe’s sticks came alive in the fifth inning as Addie Menke, Heather Boeckenstedt and Skyler Stookey all earned RBI. Stookey, a former Solon Spartan, drove in two runs to make it a 4-0 game. The Kohawks added an insurance run in the sixth inning following Gabrielle Buckridge’s sacrifice fly.

Coe improves to 36-9 overall on the season and are one win away from advancing to the DIII NCAA Women’s College World Series. Game two of their series against the Terriers is set for 1 P.M.

