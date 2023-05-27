Coe softball advances to DIII World Series for first time since 2009

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Coe softball team held off a seventh inning push from Hiram College to win game two 2-1 in their best-of-three series of the Division III NCAA Super Regional Saturday afternoon.

Madi Parson earned both runs, while Hannah Ausenhus only allowed four hits through seven innings, striking out six.

The Kohawks improve to 37-9 on the season and will play in their first DIII NCAA Women’s College World Series since 2009.

Coe’s first game in the double-elimination tournament will be against Rowan University.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.