Cedar Rapids firefighters respond to house fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Around 4:00 pm, Cedar Rapids firefighters were dispatched to the 100 block of Crescent St. SE for the report of a house fire.

Upon arrival, crews found smoke and fire emerging from the back and work its way through the roof of the home. Responders deployed lines, fighting both the interior and exterior fires. The fire was completely extinguished within minutes.

One occupant was able to safely evacuate with their family pet before crews arrived. No one else was at the home at the time.

Damage to the home is significant to both the interior and exterior. A neighbor’s home was also damaged from the nearby heat.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

