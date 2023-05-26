Work week ends on a really nice note

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another excellent weather day is expected across eastern Iowa, though we will see the first signs of a warming trend beginning today.

Clear skies and slightly lighter winds are expected throughout Friday, with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s for most. A few spots along the western and southern edges of the TV9 viewing area could reach 80 degrees. Des points remain low, though, so the air should feel quite comfortable.

Lows tonight will be in the 40s again, but likely not quite as cool as experienced today. This sets us up for another slight increase in highs, with upper 70s and low 80s likely on Saturday. Full sunshine is expected again for most of the time, though.

The rest of the holiday weekend plays out like it starts out: an increase in our temperatures a little bit each day, and lots of sunshine throughout, too. Highs reach the mid 80s for most by Memorial Day itself. Being able to tolerate that kind of warmth is the only limiting factor, weather-wise, for activities and ceremonies to mark the holiday.

Warmth continues to build through the rest of the week, reaching the upper 80s on Tuesday and even potentially surpassing 90 degrees for part of the time later in the week. Humidity levels should inch higher, as well, so there may be a bit of a muggy feel to the air by Wednesday and beyond. This eventually gives us a limited chance of showers and storms by Friday, which would certainly be welcomed by then after a long dry stretch.

