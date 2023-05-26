Warming trend continues, Memorial Day weekend otherwise quiet

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Temperatures will climb a little bit higher each day, eventually approaching 90 degrees by the middle of next week.

The good news for the Memorial Day holiday weekend is that things will otherwise be tranquil, with mostly sunny skies most of the time. Highs today reach the upper 70s for most, with mid 80s likely by the time we reach Monday. As you head out and about this weekend, don’t forget the sunscreen, as the UV index will remain high.

Unfortunately, we really could use the rain. We’re behind for the month of May and will finish at least an inch in deficit for rainfall as we wrap up the month. Some spots are more than two inches behind. With newly-planted crops in most fields, we need some precipitation to help with early growth. The only chance we have in our forecast for any shower or storm activity holds off until next Friday, and it’s not even that good of one. Here’s hoping for some change going forward.

Highs by Tuesday and beyond reach the upper 80s to even the low 90s. Dew points increase a bit next week, too, so expect things to feel a little muggier by then.

