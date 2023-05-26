Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Univ. of Iowa Athletic Director Barta to announce retirement

Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta stands on the field before an NCAA college football game...
Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta stands on the field before an NCAA college football game against Middle Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta is expected to announce his retirement Friday, sources confirmed to TV9.

The 59-year-old is in his 17th year as athletic director for the University of Iowa, having started in the position in 2006.

Iowa athletics has seen much success with Barta in the role. From the fall of 2020 through 2021, Iowa athletic programs have won the most Big Ten championships in any two-year period in the university’s history, with 11. The university also added a women’s wrestling program in 2021.

Barta has faced calls for his resignation after four discrimination lawsuits in the last nine years, adding up to more than $11 million in settlements.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eighty-three congregations in Iowa are leaving the United Methodist Church over disagreements...
83 Iowa congregations leaving United Methodist Church over LGBTQ issues
Traffic slows after car on fire in I-380 near mm6
Traffic slows on I-380 near Swan Lake after car catches fire
A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked an ATF rule restricting stabilizing braces.
5th circuit court temporarily blocks ATF ruling on gun stabilizing braces
Bacteria in Iowa lakes makes swimming dangerous
DNR, local officials watch for ‘elevated risk’ in Iowa’s waters
H-Bar in Iowa City.
Police make second arrest in connection to shooting outside Iowa City bar

Latest News

Iowa City club pro Jeff Schmid heading to senior PGA Championship
Iowa City club pro Jeff Schmid heading to senior PGA Championship
Tania Davis joins Iowa at Director of Player Development
Former Hawkeye player Tania Davis joins Iowa women’s basketball staff
George Kittle returns to Iowa City to host youth football camp
George Kittle returns to Iowa City to host youth football camp
George Kittle returns to Iowa City to host youth football camp