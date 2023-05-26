Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Thursday’s number of air travelers highest since 2019, TSA says

Tens of millions are expected to travel for Memorial Day weekend. (Source: CNN/KRTV)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It appears more Americans are leaving town for the Memorial Day weekend.

The Transportation Safety Administration said the agency processed more than 2.6 million people Thursday, the highest number of air travelers since Thanksgiving 2019.

It was the busiest air travel day since the pandemic, and Friday is expected to be even busier.

The head of the TSA said he expects the agency to screen more than 10 million people this weekend.

The highways are expected to be very busy, too, with AAA predicting more than 37 million Americans hitting the road for Memorial Day travel. Millions of Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more away from home.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eighty-three congregations in Iowa are leaving the United Methodist Church over disagreements...
83 Iowa congregations leaving United Methodist Church over LGBTQ issues
Traffic slows after car on fire in I-380 near mm6
Traffic slows on I-380 near Swan Lake after car catches fire
Bacteria in Iowa lakes makes swimming dangerous
DNR, local officials watch for ‘elevated risk’ in Iowa’s waters
A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked an ATF rule restricting stabilizing braces.
5th circuit court temporarily blocks ATF ruling on gun stabilizing braces
H-Bar in Iowa City.
Police make second arrest in connection to shooting outside Iowa City bar

Latest News

A video given to WIS News 10 by a viewer shows the moment a Lexington County school bus and...
WATCH: Video shows school bus and tanker truck crash
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at...
Russian court data: US journalist Evan Gershkovich appeals extension of detention
A TV9 viewer from Dyersville said a surveillance camera caught a bear roaming through their...
Bear sighting in Dyersville
A TV9 viewer from Dyersville said a surveillance camera caught a bear roaming through their...
Bear sighting in Dyersville
FILE - This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and four...
Oath Keeper who stormed Capitol gets prison time in latest Jan. 6 sentencing